Former North Okanagan water channel to be converted into recreational trail

A former ranchland water channel in the North Okanagan will soon be converted into a recreational trail.

On Tuesday, the Regional District of the North Okanagan (RDNO) announced that it had acquired a 4.2-kilometre section of the former Grey Canal irrigation flume from Coldstream Ranch.

According to the RDNO, the canal was a former waterway that helped sustain farmland in the Greater Vernon area from 1906 to 1970.

“At one time, it spanned 50 kilometres between Lavington and Okanagan Lake, and supplied water to the largest irrigation district in B.C.,” said the regional district.

Part of the agreement ensures that Coldstream Ranch will continue to have access through the property to adjacent rangelands for cattle grazing.

There was no word if the land was donated or if there was a cost to taxpayers, but the RDNO says the acquisition was a valuable opportunity to protect sensitive ecosystems and historical/cultural features, as well as connecting people and communities.

“We are thrilled to have acquired another section of the historic Grey Canal to ensure its protection for generations to come,” said RDNO chair Bob Fleming.

“Investments in tourism infrastructure projects like the Grey Canal and Kal/Crystal Waters Trails are good for visitors, good for communities and good for the economy,” added Lana Popham, B.C.’s Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport.

“The tourism investments we’ve made in regions throughout the province are linking communities together and creating a more vibrant British Columbia for everyone.”

The RDNO noted that construction has already started on one part of the water canal, a 900-metre section between Turtle Mountain and the Bella Vista / Okanagan hills sections.

Also, work is taking place along a 1.3-km section of the Kal / Crystal Waters trail.

A grand opening for the new sections is slated to take place in spring.