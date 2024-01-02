Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Former North Okanagan water channel to be converted into recreational trail

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 2, 2024 8:53 pm
A view of the future Grey Canal trail alignment, acquired from Coldstream Ranch. The trail will follow an existing farm access road. View image in full screen
A view of the future Grey Canal trail alignment, acquired from Coldstream Ranch. The trail will follow an existing farm access road. RDNO
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A former ranchland water channel in the North Okanagan will soon be converted into a recreational trail.

On Tuesday, the Regional District of the North Okanagan (RDNO) announced that it had acquired a 4.2-kilometre section of the former Grey Canal irrigation flume from Coldstream Ranch.

According to the RDNO, the canal was a former waterway that helped sustain farmland in the Greater Vernon area from 1906 to 1970.

“At one time, it spanned 50 kilometres between Lavington and Okanagan Lake, and supplied water to the largest irrigation district in B.C.,” said the regional district.

Part of the agreement ensures that Coldstream Ranch will continue to have access through the property to adjacent rangelands for cattle grazing.

Click to play video: 'Greater Vernon brands itself ‘Trails Capital of BC’'
Greater Vernon brands itself ‘Trails Capital of BC’

There was no word if the land was donated or if there was a cost to taxpayers, but the RDNO says the acquisition was a valuable opportunity to protect sensitive ecosystems and historical/cultural features, as well as connecting people and communities.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are thrilled to have acquired another section of the historic Grey Canal to ensure its protection for generations to come,” said RDNO chair Bob Fleming.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“Investments in tourism infrastructure projects like the Grey Canal and Kal/Crystal Waters Trails are good for visitors, good for communities and good for the economy,” added Lana Popham, B.C.’s Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport.

Trending Now

“The tourism investments we’ve made in regions throughout the province are linking communities together and creating a more vibrant British Columbia for everyone.”

Click to play video: 'City of Kelowna taking bids for completion of Okanagan Rail Trail'
City of Kelowna taking bids for completion of Okanagan Rail Trail

The RDNO noted that construction has already started on one part of the water canal, a 900-metre section between Turtle Mountain and the Bella Vista / Okanagan hills sections.

Also, work is taking place along a 1.3-km section of the Kal / Crystal Waters trail.

Story continues below advertisement

A grand opening for the new sections is slated to take place in spring.

More on Science and Tech
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices