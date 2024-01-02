Lethbridge legends used to name downtown alleys

Send this page to someone via email

More than 30 downtown Lethbridge alleys have been named to honour the history of the Lethbridge community through the Back Alley Naming project.

According to the Lethbridge Historical Society (LHS), when the settlement of Lethbridge was developed in 1885, the streets were named after rich investors, who often didn’t live in Lethbridge.

“So why not name the back alley after regular people,” said Belinda Crowson, president of LHS.

The names come from everyday people who regularly used the alley systems in the late 19th and 20th centuries.

“Every sign has a QR code, so you can scan them and learn their story,” said Belinda. “You’re going to have the first person that was ever arrested and put into the provincial jail, to women entrepreneurs, to the first health inspector — just regular everyday people because we’re the people who actually keep Lethbridge going and the people who make Lethbridge what it is.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:59 City of Lethbridge finalizes terms of new lawlessness task force

Crowson said the hope is to get the community to think of the back alleys differently, like possibilities to expand business, creating more walkable space and tourism opportunities.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“I think there’s so many possibilities that we can do, now that they have names,” said Belinda.

Sarah Amies, executive director for the Downtown Lethbridge Business Revitalization Zone, said it’s a win-win for the community.

“It familiarizes, it opens up, it welcomes, it makes those alleys part of the fabric,” said Amies.

Crowson said there will be a back alley guided tour starting in May.

“Not only about the signs, but to introduce people to how our back alleys work, some of the ghost signs back there (and) to get people thinking about this space in Lethbridge,” said Crowson.

Story continues below advertisement

There is a hope to expand the project further to the Warehouse District and 13th Street N.