Crime

1 person injured in assault at Nanaimo waste management service

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 2, 2024 7:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Heavy police presence at Nanaimo waste management facility'
Heavy police presence at Nanaimo waste management facility
There's been a heavy police presence at a Nanaimo waste management facility Tuesday tied to a Monday morning attack. The Nanaimo RCMP Serious Crime Unit executed search warrants at DBL Disposal Services.
Nanaimo, B.C., RCMP are informing residents that they will likely see an increased police presence in the area of DBL Disposal Services Ltd. on Tenth Street as officers follow up on an investigation.

The agency’s serious crime unit executed a search warrant at the business Tuesday in connection with an early morning assault on New Year’s Day.

Police said that just after 7 a.m. on Jan. 1 they were called to check the well-being of a man in medical distress at the disposal service.

They found a man who had reportedly been assaulted, police said, and was suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Click to play video: 'Wheel comes off ambulance during ride to Nanaimo hospital'
Wheel comes off ambulance during ride to Nanaimo hospital
Trending Now

Paramedics were also called and transported the man to the Nanaimo Hospital for treatment.

“The public should be aware that they will likely see an increased police presence in the area while the investigation continues,” Const. Mike Thompson, the Nanaimo RCMP media relations officer, said in a statement.

Police confirmed someone had been taken into custody but did not provide any further details about the incident or if the victim and the suspect knew each other.

