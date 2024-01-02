B.C.’s December was warm, but not record-breaking

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbians basked in a balmy December to wrap up 2023, but it wasn’t quite warm enough to break temperature records.

Environment Canada meteorologist Brian Proctor says the mean temperature recorded at Vancouver International Airport last month was 7 C, making it the third warmest December since 1896.

The mean temperature was almost double what is considered normal for that time of year.

Proctor says many weather stations around the province reported records ranging from their second to fifth warmest December.

The month was also very dry and Proctor says there wasn’t enough rain or snow to alleviate the long-standing drought concerns in the province.

He says the first full week of January in the province is expected to get cooler with some snow possible at higher elevations.

