Weather

B.C.’s December was warm, but not record-breaking

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 2, 2024 2:55 pm
B.C. evening weather forecast: Jan. 1
B.C. evening weather forecast: Jan. 1
Weather specialist Stephanie Florian has your Monday Jan. 1, 2024, evening forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.
British Columbians basked in a balmy December to wrap up 2023, but it wasn’t quite warm enough to break temperature records.

Environment Canada meteorologist Brian Proctor says the mean temperature recorded at Vancouver International Airport last month was 7 C, making it the third warmest December since 1896.

The mean temperature was almost double what is considered normal for that time of year.

Proctor says many weather stations around the province reported records ranging from their second to fifth warmest December.

The month was also very dry and Proctor says there wasn’t enough rain or snow to alleviate the long-standing drought concerns in the province.

He says the first full week of January in the province is expected to get cooler with some snow possible at higher elevations.

Click to play video: '104th annual Vancouver Polar Bear Swim'
104th annual Vancouver Polar Bear Swim

 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

