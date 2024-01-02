Menu

Crime

Man faces manslaughter charge after December death in Winnipeg

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted January 2, 2024 1:32 pm
Winnipeg police View image in full screen
Winnipeg police have arrested one person in connection to the death of a man allegedly assaulted on Dec. 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS / David Lipnowski
One person is in custody after an investigation into the death of a Winnipeg man last month.

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service responded to the 100 block of Disraeli Freeway on Dec. 9, for a report of a man who had been assaulted earlier that day. He was taken to the hospital.

Police said the victim, 59-year-old Floyd Flett, succumbed to his injuries in the hospital on Dec. 26.

A male suspect was identified, and a warrant issued for his arrest. A 30-year-old man was later taken into custody on Dec. 29.

The man faces manslaughter and weapons-related charges. His name has been withheld for investigational purposes, according to police.

