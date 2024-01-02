Man charged in alleged assault of Belleville police officer

Belleville, Ont., police say one of their officers was assaulted while on a call Monday.
Police were called to a report of a man causing a disturbance at a home in the city’s north end around 4:10 p.m.
They say the man was found to be breaching a condition of his probation.
While dealing with the suspect, police allege he physically assaulted an officer.
The officer did not sustain injuries and police haven’t said exactly how they were assaulted.
Lucas Fox, 20, of Belleville has been charged with breaching probation and assaulting a peace officer.
The accused was released on an undertaking with a court date later in the month.
