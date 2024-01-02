Manitoba Farmer Wellness Program extends services to non-family farm employees

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba Farmer Wellness Program (MFPW) is now offering its services to non-family farm employees.

In a December press release, the MFPW said starting Jan. 1, 2024, it would provide six one-on-one, free, confidential counselling sessions for farm employees every year, with professional counsellors who have agricultural backgrounds.

Gerry Friesen, chief administrative officer of the program, said this expansion has been top of mind from the start, as farm employees “are an integral part of so many farms, and don’t necessarily have the employment assistance programs that many other employees do.”

He said there are “very, very disturbing numbers for stress,” anxiety levels and suicide ideation among agricultural producers.

A recent report by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives said 57 per cent of farmers in Canada met criteria for having anxiety, and 34 per cent for depression.

Forty-five per cent had high levels of perceived stress, it said.

“There’s all these things that farmers are concerned about that are outside their control,” Friesen said.

He added that, right now, grain farmers are worried about a drought next year because of this season’s lack of snow, poultry producers have avian influenza on the mind, and those in the pork industry are concerned about the African swine flu.

He said these broader concerns “just add to the stress of the daily decisions they have to make, and that stress can become overwhelming and create much larger issues.”

The CCPA’s report said stress in farmers has been linked to more work-related injuries, a higher risk of suicide, and can negatively impact “the welfare of farm animals.”

It said anxiety and depression can impact productivity on the farm, driving more stress and anxiety — a downward spiral that can lead to burnout.

Burnout can cause “mental and physical exhaustion, a cynical attitude towards work, and a decrease in professional self-esteem,” the report said, adding that 12 per cent of farmers in Canada were classified as burnt out, and said many more were on the verge.

Friesen said over his journey, he has seen stigma around mental health in the agricultural industry decrease, “but unfortunately, it’s still there.”

He said it’s OK to not be OK, and urges farmers in Manitoba to reach out to the MFPW at manitobafarmerwellness.ca.

“It’s three easy clicks,” he said. “You go to our website, you click on ‘Book an Appointment,’ our counsellors pop up, (and) you pick one you feel comfortable with.”