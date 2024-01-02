Del Blakney to become South Frontenac Fire and Rescue’s new chief

Send this page to someone via email

A longtime Kingston firefighter has been named South Frontenac Fire and Rescue’s new fire chief.

Del Blakney will join South Frontenac Fire and Rescue as director of emergency services and fire chief, the township announced Tuesday.

“Del is a strong leader who is well-respected within the fire services community in the region and in the province,” South Frontenac Mayor Ron Vandewal said in a release.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“His deep knowledge, experience, and success at developing effective working relationships with multiple stakeholders will continue to make South Frontenac Fire and Rescue a leader in fire services.”

Blakney has more than 30 years of experience with Kingston Fire and Rescue, including working as a fire investigator, and has served as director for the Ontario Municipal Fire Prevention Officers Association for the past four years.

Story continues below advertisement

He has also been a volunteer firefighter with South Frontenac Fire and Rescue for the past five years.

“We had several excellent internal and external candidates but were very lucky to have someone like Del with his vast expertise and knowledge within our own organization to become our new Fire Chief,” said Louise Fragnito, South Frontenac CAO, in the release.

“I think it speaks to the talent of the people we have here in South Frontenac.”

Blakney will officially start in his new role with South Frontenac Fire and Rescue on Jan. 8.