Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Del Blakney to become South Frontenac Fire and Rescue’s new chief

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 2, 2024 11:10 am
Del Blakney View image in full screen
Del Blakney will start as South Frontenac Fire and Rescue's new chief Jan. 8. Handout/South Frontenac Township
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A longtime Kingston firefighter has been named South Frontenac Fire and Rescue’s new fire chief.

Del Blakney will join South Frontenac Fire and Rescue as director of emergency services and fire chief, the township announced Tuesday.

“Del is a strong leader who is well-respected within the fire services community in the region and in the province,” South Frontenac Mayor Ron Vandewal said in a release.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“His deep knowledge, experience, and success at developing effective working relationships with multiple stakeholders will continue to make South Frontenac Fire and Rescue a leader in fire services.”

Blakney has more than 30 years of experience with Kingston Fire and Rescue, including working as a fire investigator, and has served as director for the Ontario Municipal Fire Prevention Officers Association for the past four years.

Story continues below advertisement

He has also been a volunteer firefighter with South Frontenac Fire and Rescue for the past five years.

Trending Now

“We had several excellent internal and external candidates but were very lucky to have someone like Del with his vast expertise and knowledge within our own organization to become our new Fire Chief,” said Louise Fragnito, South Frontenac CAO, in the release.

“I think it speaks to the talent of the people we have here in South Frontenac.”

Blakney will officially start in his new role with South Frontenac Fire and Rescue on Jan. 8.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices