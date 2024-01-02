Menu

Canada

N.S. police watchdog investigating after man shot by RCMP

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted January 2, 2024 9:28 am
Nova Scotia's police watchdog is investigating after a man was injured in an RCMP shooting Sunday evening. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia's police watchdog is investigating after a man was injured in an RCMP shooting Sunday evening. File/ Global News
Nova Scotia’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was injured in an RCMP shooting Sunday evening.

In a release, the RCMP said officers responded to an incident at a home on Harbourview Road in Pictou Landing First Nation around 10:50 p.m. on Dec. 31, where “a man was threatening people who are known to him.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“During the response, an RCMP officer discharged their firearm as officers attempted to arrest the suspect,” the release said.

“The injured male was provided first aid and transported to hospital by EHS for non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was injured during the incident and the investigation is ongoing.”

The RCMP referred the matter to the Serious Incident Response Team, which investigates serious incidents involving police.

“Given the matter is now being investigated by SiRT, the RCMP will respectfully refrain from discussing further details,” the release said.

