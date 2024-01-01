Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Driver dead after single-vehicle crash in Brant County township

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 1, 2024 5:26 pm
Click to play video: 'New York motorist allegedly fleeing a dispute injures 8, including police officer near NYE festivities'
New York motorist allegedly fleeing a dispute injures 8, including police officer near NYE festivities
New York motorist allegedly fleeing a dispute injures 8, including police officer near NYE festivities
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A driver is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Brant County just 20 kilometres southwest of Brantford, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say a 71-year-old was found dead in a vehicle following an emergency call to Kings Lane just after 9:30 a.m. Monday, in the village of Scotland.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Investigators say the driver had been reported missing on New Year’s Eve before the collision.

Trending Now

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and the death is not being treated as suspicious, according to a police spokesperson.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices