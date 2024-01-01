Driver dead after single-vehicle crash in Brant County township

See more sharing options

A driver is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Brant County just 20 kilometres southwest of Brantford, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say a 71-year-old was found dead in a vehicle following an emergency call to Kings Lane just after 9:30 a.m. Monday, in the village of Scotland.

Investigators say the driver had been reported missing on New Year’s Eve before the collision.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and the death is not being treated as suspicious, according to a police spokesperson.