Canada’s Abigail Strate claims World Cup ski jump silver medal

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Canadian ski jumper Abigail Strate started 2024 off with a World Cup silver medal Monday.

The 22-year-old Calgarian finished second to Austria’s Eva Pinkelnig. Norway’s Eirin Maria Kvandal and Jacqueline Seifriedsberger of Austria tied for third in the large hill competition in Oberstdorf, Germany.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Strate’s combined 269.4 points over two jumps was 2.7 points back of Pinkelnig. It was her second World Cup medal in three days, and a career-best for Strate, after she claimed bronze Saturday in Garmisch, Germany.

Strate’s teammate and reigning women’s normal hill champion Alexandria Loutitt of Calgary placed sixth Monday. Loutitt ranks fourth and Strate seventh in the overall World Cup season standings.