Sports

Canada’s Abigail Strate claims World Cup ski jump silver medal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 1, 2024 3:15 pm
Canadian ski jumper Abigail Strate started 2024 off with a World Cup silver medal Monday.

The 22-year-old Calgarian finished second to Austria’s Eva Pinkelnig. Norway’s Eirin Maria Kvandal and Jacqueline Seifriedsberger of Austria tied for third in the large hill competition in Oberstdorf, Germany.

Strate’s combined 269.4 points over two jumps was 2.7 points back of Pinkelnig. It was her second World Cup medal in three days, and a career-best for Strate, after she claimed bronze Saturday in Garmisch, Germany.

Strate’s teammate and reigning women’s normal hill champion Alexandria Loutitt of Calgary placed sixth Monday. Loutitt ranks fourth and Strate seventh in the overall World Cup season standings.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

