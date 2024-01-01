Menu

Burlington Canal Lift bridge will close to traffic from Jan. 2 until spring

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 1, 2024 9:32 am
The Burlington Canal Lift Bridge is shown in a file photo from May 2023. View image in full screen
The Burlington Canal Lift Bridge is shown in a file photo from May 2023. Global News
The federal government is alerting drivers, cyclists and pedestrians that the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge will be “fully closed for construction” starting Jan. 2 through until the start of spring.

Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) says the structure will be undergoing major rehabilitation work to replace the bridge deck which will be ongoing until Mar. 20.

“During these periods, signage will be in place to direct traffic to alternative routes.” the agency said in a release.

“PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling and thanks them for their patience.”

The bridge, which opened in 1962, connects the Hamilton Harbour industrial region to international trade and commerce providing waterway navigation from Lake Erie to the Atlantic Ocean.

It carries four lanes of vehicular traffic across the canal.

