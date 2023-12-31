What’s open and closed on New Year’s Day 2024 in London, Ont.

See more sharing options

As 2024 arrives, there will be some New Year’s Day closures in London, Ont.

What’s open:

Select convenience stores, restaurants and bars will be open. It’s recommended to call ahead to double check.

Movie theatres are open year-round.

All Rexall stores will be open but with reduced hours.

Three Shoppers Drug Mart stores: 510 Hamilton Rd., 1225 Wonderland Rd. N (Sherwood Forest Mall), 1224 Commissioners Rd. W. will be open.

All LTC routes will operate on a Sunday/Holiday schedule.

What’s closed:

Malls, including Masonville, White Oaks, Westmount and Cherryhill.

Canada Post will not deliver mail.

All London Public Library locations will be closed.

Banks and government offices, including City Hall will be closed on Jan. 1. They will reopen on Jan. 2.

Beer Stores and LCBO locations are also closed for the day. LCBO stores will open until 6 or 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, though, depending on the location.