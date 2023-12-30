Fatal crash leaves 1 dead, 2 injured near Golden, B.C., on Highway 1

Send this page to someone via email

A person died on Boxing Day as the result of a crash on Highway 1 near Golden, B.C.

Golden-Field RCMP said it responded to the collision around 11 a.m.

According to witnesses and evidence gathered at the scene, police believe a car heading eastbound on Highway 1 lost control and spun out into oncoming traffic. It then collided with a pickup truck which was heading westbound.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The crash happened near the Glacier National Park’s east gate.

The lone occupant of the eastbound car was pronounced dead at the scene. Both occupants of the pickup truck suffered serious injuries and one was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Police are not identifying those involved out of respect for the families.

“We would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family members of those involved in this tragic incident,” Const. Kat Robinson said, with Golden-Field RCMP. “This is particularly difficult around the holidays, and our hearts go out to you.”