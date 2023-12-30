Montreal’s professional women’s hockey league team faces scrutiny over English-only video

Controversy is brewing over a video posted to the social media pages of the Montreal’s Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) team, with some people accusing the the organization of lacking respect for the city’s Francophone population.

According to team general manager Danièle Sauvageau the video, shot in Mont Royal Park, was meant to record a special but private moment.

“I addressed the team right in front of the belvedere with this beautiful view unto Montreal,” she told Global News, “and then I turned to Kori, because I had addressed the team, and I said, ‘could you address the team?'”

Head coach Kori Cheverie addressed the team in English and Sauvageau says since the moment was unique, they decided to share it publicly with fans on their social media pages.

The video was edited with French subtitles but that was not enough for some fans. Numerous comments on the team’s Facebook page blasted the organization for posting a video in English-only, some accusing the team of disrespecting the city’s majority Francophone population. At least one commenter demanded an apology while others others expressed disappointment.

Sauvageau, who is Francophone, says the video was not meant to be disrespectful and points out that in professional sports, speaking English to teams is normal.

“If I would have addressed the team myself (as a coach), I would’ve addressed them in English, like Martin St. Louis,” she said, referring to the head coach of the Montreal Canadiens.

She argues the situation would’ve been the same if the Canadiens decided to publicize a snippet of an inspirational address to the men’s team by St Louis.

The controversy comes on the eve of the start of the PWHL’s inaugural season on January 1st. Montreal’s first ever game is the day after. Some residents who Global News spoke to did not have a problem with the video.

“Well I think we have two languages in Quebec – French and English – and most of the time we speak in French,” Mathieu Boutin, who’s Francophone, pointed out. “But we should be allowed to speak in English as well, so I think it’s just an imaginary problem.

Larry Willoughby is satisfied with the subtitles and believes that the omission of either language in the video would’ve been irresponsible.

“I think it’s ok the way it is,” he said. “I think, by the same token, if it was them speaking French and the subtitles were English, that would also be correct. That’s how it is in this city.”

Sauvageau stresses that she is ready to do anything to strengthen the relationship with the Francophone community, but wants to remain inclusive.