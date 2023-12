See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police say they have safely found a man who went missing earlier in the week.

Allan Chlopcki, 68, was last seen in the area of Marion Street and Tache Avenue on Wednesday.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police say he was reported missing since the afternoon.

He was reported found on Sunday.