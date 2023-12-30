SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Raptors and Knicks make major trade

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 30, 2023 3:56 pm
TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors have acquired Canadian swingman RJ Barrett in a major multi-player deal with the New York Knicks.

The Raptors, who confirmed the trade in a news release, also acquired guard Immanuel Quickley along with a 2024 second-round draft pick.

In exchange, the Knicks get swingman OG Anunoby, forward Precious Achiuwa and guard Malachi Flynn.

Anunoby is considered one of the best defenders in the NBA while Achiuwa and Flynn have come off the bench for Toronto this season.

Barrett, from Mississauga, Ont., has averaged 18.2 points a game this season while Quickley has averaged 15 points per game.

Entering today’s games, the Raptors (12-19) are tied for 11th in the NBA’s Eastern Conference standings while New York (17-14) is seventh.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

