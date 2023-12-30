B.C. weather: More daily records set as warm temperatures continue

Send this page to someone via email

With a green New Year’s in B.C.’s forecast, the province saw more daily weather records set on Friday.

According to Environment Canada, 15 communities recorded new daily maximum highs for Dec. 29 as above-normal temperatures continued.

The warmest community in B.C. on Friday was Prince Rupert, which reached 14.2 C and eclipsed the city’s old mark of 11.8 C that was set in 2006.

Earlier in the week, 13 communities set daily highs on Wednesday, followed by 10 communities on Thursday.

An Environment Canada spokesperson, Armel Castellan, said in some areas of the province, overnight temperatures are in the 4-5 C range, which is 20 degrees warmer than normal.

Castellan also noted that some areas are seeing half their normal rain or snowfall totals, “and their driest-on-record, and we have places with records going back over 100 years in some cases.”

Premier David Eby told Global News that, because of conditions like this, the province now keeps its wildland firefighters on year-round payroll instead of seasonal work.

“I’m told that, this year, if we don’t get a significant amount of worse, (the wildfire season) might be even worse (than last year), which is incredibly concerning,” said Eby.

Below are the daily records that were set on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

Agassiz

New record: 13.3 C

Old record: 12.1 C, set in 2018

Bella Bella

New record: 12.8 C

Old record: 11.9 C, set in 1980

Bella Coola

New record: 11.2 C

Old record: 9.0 C, set in 1980

Port Hardy

New record: 11.8 C

Old record: 10.8 C, set in 2018

Powell River

New record: 11.7 C

Old record: 11.1 C, set in 1939

Prince George

Tied record of 7.5 C set in 1980

Prince Rupert

New record: 14.2 C

Old record: 11.8 C, set in 2006

Puntzi Mountain

New record: 6.4 C

Old record: 5.5 C, set in 2018

Quesnel

New record: 10.5 C

Old record: 9.4 C, set in 1980

Sechelt

New record: 14.6 C

Old record: 11.1 C, set in 1975

Vancouver

New record: 12.4 C

Old record: 12.1 C, set in 1998

Victoria Harbour

New record: 14.0 C

Old record: 13.3 C, set in 1904

West Vancouver

New record: 14.5 C

Old record: 9.5 C, set in 1980

Whistler

New record: 5.5 C

Old record: 5.1 C, set in 1997

White Rock

New record: 14.3 C

Old record: 12.2 C, set in 1933

Williams Lake

New record: 7.7 C

Old record: 6.0 C, set in 1980

Of note, it’s likely more records will be set on Saturday, as Environment Canada was reporting that White Rock was at 15 C at noon.

