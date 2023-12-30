Menu

Weather

B.C. weather: More daily records set as warm temperatures continue

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 30, 2023 3:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Record breaking temperatures, low precipitation could bring B.C. wildfire risk next summer'
Record breaking temperatures, low precipitation could bring B.C. wildfire risk next summer
It's not hard to miss the signs of the unseasonably warm weather we've been having across the West Coast. While some people may enjoy record breaking temperatures, the province is preparing for the worst. The warm weather and lack of rain creates the perfect conditions for wildfires next summer. Richard Zussman reports.
With a green New Year’s in B.C.’s forecast, the province saw more daily weather records set on Friday.

According to Environment Canada, 15 communities recorded new daily maximum highs for Dec. 29 as above-normal temperatures continued.

The warmest community in B.C. on Friday was Prince Rupert, which reached 14.2 C and eclipsed the city’s old mark of 11.8 C that was set in 2006.

Earlier in the week, 13 communities set daily highs on Wednesday, followed by 10 communities on Thursday.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Dec. 29'
B.C. evening weather forecast: Dec. 29

An Environment Canada spokesperson, Armel Castellan, said in some areas of the province, overnight temperatures are in the 4-5 C range, which is 20 degrees warmer than normal.

Castellan also noted that some areas are seeing half their normal rain or snowfall totals, “and their driest-on-record, and we have places with records going back over 100 years in some cases.”

Premier David Eby told Global News that, because of conditions like this, the province now keeps its wildland firefighters on year-round payroll instead of seasonal work.

“I’m told that, this year, if we don’t get a significant amount of worse, (the wildfire season) might be even worse (than last year), which is incredibly concerning,” said Eby.

Click to play video: 'No white Christmas: Montrealers adjusting to new holiday winter weather'
No white Christmas: Montrealers adjusting to new holiday winter weather

Below are the daily records that were set on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

Agassiz

  • New record: 13.3 C
  • Old record: 12.1 C, set in 2018

Bella Bella

  • New record: 12.8 C
  • Old record: 11.9 C, set in 1980

Bella Coola

  • New record: 11.2 C
  • Old record: 9.0 C, set in 1980

Port Hardy

  • New record: 11.8 C
  • Old record: 10.8 C, set in 2018

Powell River

  • New record: 11.7 C
  • Old record: 11.1 C, set in 1939

Prince George

  • Tied record of 7.5 C set in 1980
Prince Rupert

  • New record: 14.2 C
  • Old record: 11.8 C, set in 2006

Puntzi Mountain

  • New record: 6.4 C
  • Old record: 5.5 C, set in 2018

Quesnel

  • New record: 10.5 C
  • Old record: 9.4 C, set in 1980

Sechelt

  • New record: 14.6 C
  • Old record: 11.1 C, set in 1975

Vancouver

  • New record: 12.4 C
  • Old record: 12.1 C, set in 1998

Victoria Harbour

  • New record: 14.0 C
  • Old record: 13.3 C, set in 1904

West Vancouver

  • New record: 14.5 C
  • Old record: 9.5 C, set in 1980

Whistler

  • New record: 5.5 C
  • Old record: 5.1 C, set in 1997

White Rock

  • New record: 14.3 C
  • Old record: 12.2 C, set in 1933

Williams Lake

  • New record: 7.7 C
  • Old record: 6.0 C, set in 1980

Of note, it’s likely more records will be set on Saturday, as Environment Canada was reporting that White Rock was at 15 C at noon.

Click to play video: 'Sask. farmers hoping spring rainfall will make up for lack of snow'
Sask. farmers hoping spring rainfall will make up for lack of snow
