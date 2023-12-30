Menu

Canada

Regina police investigate firearm discharge

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted December 30, 2023 2:04 pm
Regina Police Service
Regina police car . File / Global News
Regina police are seeking assistance in what they call a firearm discharge incident that occurred early Saturday.

At approximately 7:19 a.m. Dec. 30, police were dispatched to the 3700 block of 7th Avenue East for a report of gunfire at a residence.

Police discovered two residences had been shot at, but no injuries were reported.

No suspects have yet been identified; Regina police ask anyone with information to call 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

