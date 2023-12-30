What’s open and closed in Halifax on New Year’s Day

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Halifax are gearing up to wave goodbye to 2023 on Sunday, as the city’s annual New Year’s Eve concert and national broadcast will be held at the Emera Oval for the first time.

Following the celebrations, New Year’s Day is a designated retail closing day in Nova Scotia, which means most businesses will not be open on Monday.

Groceries and liquor

Most Sobeys and Atlantic Superstore locations will be open between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve before closing on Monday.

Walmart locations will operate Sunday between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. while Costco will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Gateway Meat Market will be open between 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday before closing for New Year’s Day.

All NSLC outlets will be open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. but will close up shop the following day.

Private beer and liquor stores may be open with adjusted hours. Check with individual stores.

Please plan ahead. Adjusted hours and store closures are in effect over the holidays. Cheers to celebrating the season responsibly and getting home safe. pic.twitter.com/s8XG5J1Pyw — NSLC (@theNSLC) December 20, 2023

Pharmacies

Most pharmacies are open on New Year’s Eve and some will be open on New Year’s Day, though hours may vary. The Pharmacy Association of Nova Scotia has a guide to check local HRM pharmacy hours.

Malls

The Mic Mac Mall, Halifax Shopping Centre, Bedford Place Mall, Park Lane Mall and Sunnyside Mall will be open until 5 p.m. New Year’s Eve and will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Dartmouth Crossing stores are open until 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve with some being closed on New Year’s Day; most restaurants, movie theatres and coffee shops will be open on the holiday. Call individual businesses to confirm.

Transit and parking

All Halifax Transit buses and Access-A-Bus services will operate on a holiday schedule for New Year’s Day.

On New Year’s Eve, however, all Halifax Transit buses will be providing free rides beginning at 6 p.m. in support of the M.A.D.D. Halifax Regional Chapter, with extended Alderney Ferry Service.

“On New Year’s Eve, Alderney Ferry will have 30-minute service until 2:00 a.m. with the last trip departing from Alderney Ferry terminal at 1:30 a.m. and Halifax Ferry terminal at 1:45 a.m,” a Halifax Regional Municipality release added.

“Donations to M.A.D.D. Halifax Regional Chapter will be accepted at the Halifax ferry terminal.”

Bring in the New Year with Halifax Transit! 🎉 Enjoy free service on Dec. 31, starting at 6 p.m. in support of @MaddHalifax. ✨ Over 40 bus routes & the Alderney Ferry will also offer extended service hours. To learn more, visit: https://t.co/o5vLaylHC9 pic.twitter.com/CAkplLvoFD — hfxgov (@hfxgov) December 29, 2023

Both the Alderney and Woodside ferries will be out of service on Monday.

Municipal on-street parking will be free on New Year’s Day, weather permitting.

“If a weather event is declared, the winter parking ban may also be in effect,” the city said.

Municipal services

The municipality noted that no garbage, organics, or recyclable collection services will occur on New Year’s Day. Regularly scheduled curbside pick-up will be offered throughout Saturday. Service will resume on Tuesday.

“Residents are reminded that collection services can begin as early as 7 a.m.; to ensure collection, materials may be placed curbside the evening prior to collection day,” the release said.

The Household Special Waste Depot on Horseshoe Lake Drive is closed on Saturday but will reopen on Jan. 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The 311 contact centre will be closed for general inquiries on New Year’s Day, but residents can still contact the department for urgent requests such as transportation, illegally parked vehicles and facility-related matters.

Recreation

The municipality said most recreational facilities that have been operating on “irregular schedules” since Dec. 23 will resume normal operations on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

A family skate will be offered from 10 p.m. to midnight on Sunday at the Halifax Common’s Emera Oval, with free equipment rentals provided. For families with younger children, a separate skate accompanied by a countdown and firework display will occur between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Mail

There will be no collection or delivery of mail through Canada Post on Monday, with services resuming on Jan. 2.