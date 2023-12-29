B.C. teenager killed on lawnmower after collision with truck

Send this page to someone via email

A 14-year-old boy was killed after he collided with a pickup truck while riding a sit-down lawnmower in Nanaimo, B.C.

Nanaimo RCMP said the collision happened at the intersection of Lindsey and White roads on Thursday around 12:45 p.m. when the lawnmower failed to stop.

First responders were able to attend the scene quickly and provided emergency first aid to the boy. He was then transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

The BC Coroners Service is investigating the death.

The driver of the pickup involved, a 45-year-old man, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, according to police. Drugs and alcohol have been ruled out and the roads at the time were wet.

“Our thoughts and sincere condolences go to everyone impacted by this tragic incident, including many of the first responders who live and work in the area,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, with Nanaimo RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

Nanaimo RCMP Victim Services have been notified and the investigation continues.