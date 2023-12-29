Menu

Canada

B.C. teenager killed on lawnmower after collision with truck

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 29, 2023 4:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Nanaimo teen killed in collision while driving lawnmower'
Nanaimo teen killed in collision while driving lawnmower
WATCH: RCMP say a 14-year-old has been killed in Nanaimo, B.C., in a tragic vehicle crash. Mounties say the teen was driving a rider lawn mower Thursday afternoon when it failed to stop at an intersection -- colliding with a pickup truck at Lindsey Road and White Road.
A 14-year-old boy was killed after he collided with a pickup truck while riding a sit-down lawnmower in Nanaimo, B.C.

Nanaimo RCMP said the collision happened at the intersection of Lindsey and White roads on Thursday around 12:45 p.m. when the lawnmower failed to stop.

First responders were able to attend the scene quickly and provided emergency first aid to the boy. He was then transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The BC Coroners Service is investigating the death.

The driver of the pickup involved, a 45-year-old man, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, according to police.  Drugs and alcohol have been ruled out and the roads at the time were wet.

“Our thoughts and sincere condolences go to everyone impacted by this tragic incident, including many of the first responders who live and work in the area,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, with Nanaimo RCMP.

Nanaimo RCMP Victim Services have been notified and the investigation continues.

More on BC
