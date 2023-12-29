Kingston, Ont., bars and restaurants gearing up for New Year’s Eve

Send this page to someone via email

With just a few days to go until the new year, restaurants, bars and the city are in high gear preparing for the big night.

With dozens of restaurants and bars strewn in the downtown core alone, it won’t be hard to find something to do when the big night rolls around.

At Aqua Terra down by the water, they’re busy preparing for their New Year’s Eve event.

“Sunday night we have a tasting menu and we have most of our regular menu available as well. Our tasting menu is $85 for a four course meal,” said Executive Chef Brent McAllister.

The menu includes a sunchoke bisque, a lobster dish, beef tenderloin or halibut and more.

McAllister says that due in part to their downtown location and the number of other events going on in the city, reservations are climbing fast, with around 150 confirmed already.

“I’m expecting a smooth service. Usually you can prepare as much as you want but some things get thrown at you, but it’s usually a smooth, fun evening,” added McAllister.

If downtown isn’t your thing, there’s certainly options uptown as well.

In Kingston’s west end, employees at LaVida Bistrobar and Social are busy preparing for their own New Year’s Eve event.

“We are a burlesque meets Latin. We’re calling it ‘Sizzle and Spice’, and the burlesque and the Latin together make it really special,” said Bonnie Wannamaker, Co-Owner of the newly opened spot.

Wannamaker and her partner, who comes from Cuba, opened the Latino-Canadian fusion social spot just five short weeks ago with hopes of bringing Latin-American culture to Kingston.

On New Year’s Eve, they’ll have Latin-American food, music and dancing, along with an hour long burlesque show, along with a traditional Spanish celebration at midnight.

“We’re doing a traditional Spanish-style celebration, so there will be grapes involved. Everybody will have that and they’re going to learn the Cuban way,” she said.

And the list goes on.

Where Princess Street meets Division Street, “The Hub” has bars galore, including Stages, The Brass, The Grizzly Grill and more, all of which are hosting their own New Year’s Eve events.