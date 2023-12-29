More daily records set as warm temperatures continue across B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

As above normal temperatures continue across British Columbia, more daily records were set on Thursday.

In all, 10 communities recorded new daily maximums on Dec. 28, with the warmest being White Rock, which reached 14.1 C, eclipsing the city’s old mark of 11.7 C set in 1929.

Whistler came close to setting a record on Thursday, but tied its mark of 5.6 C set in 1956.

On Wednesday, 13 B.C. communities set daily records, with West Vancouver reaching an early spring-like 14.0 C.

4:42 No snow for B.C. ski hills

Yet B.C. wasn’t the only province to set records this week. Alberta did so as well, including three communities on Thursday, with Brooks recording a temperature of 13.3 C, edging out its old mark of 13.2 C set in 1999.

Story continues below advertisement

Below are the daily records that were set in B.C. on Thursday.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Pitt Meadows

New record: 13.2 C

Old record: 12.2 C, set in 1896

Port Alberni

New record: 10.6 C

Old record: 10.0 C, set in 1929

Prince George

New record: 8.7 C

Old record: 7.8 C, set in 1919

Puntzi Mountain

New record: 7.7 C

Old record: 7.2 C, set in 1960

Quesnel

New record: 9.1 C

Old record: 8.9 C, set in 1901

Sechelt

New record: 13.6 C

Old record: 12.0 C, set in 1986

Vancouver

New record: 12.1 C

Old record: 11.6 C, set in 2011

Vernon

New record: 6.1 C

Old record: 5.6 C, set in 1908

West Vancouver

New record: 13.6 C

Old record: 12.0 C, set in 1986

Whistler

Tied record of 5.6 C set in 1956

White Rock

New record: 14.1 C

Old record: 11.7 C, set in 1935

2:09 B.C. evening weather forecast: Dec. 28

Environment Canada is projecting continued above-normal temperatures for the weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

Vancouver will see cloudy skies and periods of rain, with daily highs around 12 C.

Victoria will see a mix of sun and clouds with 30 to 40 per cent chance of showers and highs also ranging around 12 C.

In the Interior, the Okanagan will see a mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of rain on Saturday and highs around 3 C, while Prince George will be mainly sunny with highs between 2 C and 5 C.

Looking into next week, Global BC senior meteorologist Krist Gordon says “temperatures are expected to drop to near seasonal values in the first week of January. This will be the first time in more than a month for many areas across the province.”