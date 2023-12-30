NHL forward Reggie Savage, who played for Nordiques, Capitals, dies at 53

Send this page to someone via email

NHL forward forward Reggie Savage, who played for the Quebec Nordiques and Washington Capitals, has died of cancer at the age of 53.

The NHL said on its website Friday that Savage died Sunday in Florida.

Montreal’s Savage was a first-round pick, 15th overall, by the Capitals in 1988.

He spent his major junior career in the QMJHL with the Victoria Tigres.

Washington Capitals statement on the passing of club alum Reggie Savage:

Savage played for Canada in the 1989 world junior men’s hockey championship in Anchorage, Alaska, where he ranked second on the team in scoring with four goals and five assists in seven games.

He compiled five goals and seven assists in 34 career NHL games with the Capitals and the Nordiques between 1990 and 1994.

Savage played in the minor leagues and in Europe after that until 2005.

He topped the 30-goal mark in a season six times during parts of 10 seasons in the AHL.

Savage is among 11 Black players featured in a permanent display that opened in 2022 in Washington’s Capitol One Arena to recognize their contributions to the Capitals since the team joined the NHL in 1974.

“The Washington Capitals are saddened to learn of the passing of Reggie Savage, who spent three years in the Capitals organization from 1990-93,” the NHL club said Friday in a statement.

“His talent and love the game fuelled a memorable playing career that spanned 15 seasons across several professional leagues and multiple continents.”