Why a popular blender is being recalled across North America

Send this page to someone via email

Blenders are a common Christmas gift, but a well-known line is being recalled across Canada and the U.S. because it could burst into flames or slash people.

Health Canada is telling Canadians to stop using the BlendJet 2 Portable Blender immediately, warning it can “overheat or catch fire, and the blender blades can break off, posing fire and laceration hazards to consumers.”

Since Dec. 14, there has been one reported fire and 10 reports of metal blades breaking, according to Health Canada.

“Units where the first 4 digits of the serial number are between 5201-5542 and are subject to the recall must be identified through the use of the ‘Is my BlendJet 2 Recalled?’ tool,” the agency said.

U.S. regulators are also pulling the blender. The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says 4.8 million have been bought in the U.S. and another 117,000 in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

The recalled blenders were sold at Costco, Walmart, Target and online from October 2020 to November 2023.

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

The CPSC has received “approximately 329 reports of the blades breaking while in use” in the U.S.

The BlendJet 2 has been linked to 17 fires “resulting in property damage claims of approximately $150,000.” There have also been 49 reports of “minor burns and one report of a laceration injury,” the CPSC said.

Over the past few weeks, there have multiple several high-profile recalls.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency pulled several fresh-cut fruit brands off shelves because of a salmonella outbreak.

Meanwhile, an airbag issue led Toyota and Lexus, as well as Honda and Acura, to recall tens of thousands of vehicles in Canada.

0:51 Honda and Acura recall vehicles due to faulty fuel pump concerns

San Francisco-based BlendJet issued its own recall of the BlendJet 2 Portable Blender and said it’s working with regulators.

Story continues below advertisement

“While none of the reported incidents resulted in serious injury or significant property damage, out of an abundance of caution, our company updated the base of the BlendJet 2 to feature thicker blades and an improved electrical configuration,” it said in a statement released Friday.

The company added that the BlendJet 2 blender “with a serial number that begins with 5543 or a greater number is not subject to this recall.”

Customers can contact the company for a free base unit replacement. To get the part, they’ll need to remove and cut up the base’s rubber seal and email the company a photo or it submit on the website.