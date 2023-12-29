Three Regina friends share vision of economic reconciliation with Indigenous business

Big things are yet to come for a Regina Indigenous business that will be expanding in 2024. OneHoop, an Indigenous consulting firm, is a shared vision amongst three friends turned business partners.

“I think why we work so well together is that we’re able to draw that line. (When) we’re doing OneHoop business, its business,” said Jada Yee.

“We all know our role within that business. But outside of work, we’re brothers.”

Yee, Cadmus Delorme and Thomas Benjoe are three prominent Indigenous figures who are known in the community for their leadership roles and work in economic reconciliation.

“Tom and Jada have earned that respect in our Treaty 4 territory and beyond with their success today,” said Delorme. “We have known each other for over a decade and we know our strengths. We know how to help lift one another, and we’re there to help each other succeed.”

Delorme, the CEO of OneHoop, launched the consulting business this fall — several months after completing his term as chief of Cowessess First Nation. From politics to business, Delorme aims to bridge the gaps that some Indigenous entrepreneurs tend to face.

“Indigenous entrepreneurs are amazing. We have them throughout Treaty 4 (and) across Canada, and they do great,” he said.

“There’s more challenges when you’re an Indigenous entrepreneur. Some of the things could be Indian Act (and) status land. You have to prove yourself a little more when you’re Indigenous sometimes … some of us don’t even realize that. Just look in your backyard to see how much Indigenous employees are in your organization, to how much are in your executive, (and) to how much procurement you’re giving to Indigenous.”

View image in full screen Thomas Benjoe, Jada Yee and Cadmus Delorme join forces to create OneHoop, an Indigenous consulting business. Photo courtesy: Jada Yee

With OneHoop, they aim to make it normal for Indigenous entrepreneurs to be as successful as anybody else.

“Consulting and coaching is what we do right now. So, we help companies put the I in ESG. We help Indigenous governing bodies prepare themselves more economically,” said Delorme. “This company is upstream. We have a company downstream that we’re creating as well.”

Benjoe and Yee both resigned from their roles at FHQ Developments in October and early December. The transitions for the two have been instrumental in seeing OneHoop grow by working together with their combined set of unique skills and knowledge.

“To be able to join OneHoop and bring all of that experience that I’ve been able to build over the years in terms of understanding economic reconciliation, understanding business, really making a lot of significant changes within Indigenous business created an opportunity for us to be able to work together,” said Benjoe.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to be able to work together. I mean, where we see each other every day now, both, you know, in work and personally.”

Tony Playter, the CEO of the Regina & District Chamber of Commerce, described the three men as “inspirational” and their leadership at OneHoop will help share the history and the truth of the past.

“Them coming together as a company is kind of like a power team and they’re going to open some doors,” said Playter. “We are happy as the Chamber of Commerce to work with them to enhance economic reconciliation, not only in our community but across the province. They are three individuals that gets things done, and I’m proud to call them friends.”

Economic reconciliation is important to ensure talented individuals and businesses have a fair chance to succeed. This is something that Playter firmly believes in.

“As the … Chamber of Commerce, we’re here to connect businesses and find opportunities to work together to help Regina grow and prosper. Economic reconciliation is so important for that,” he said.

In a year or two, OneHoop will be getting into private equity and will be buying companies to remold them to expand more Indigenous-owned equity companies.

“You are going to see OneHoop not only recognized in Regina (and) Saskatchewan but also on a national level,” said Yee. “I think 2024 is going to be such a monumental year for us.”