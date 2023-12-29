Saskatoon reduces hours at material recovery centre and landfill

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon’s material recovery centre and landfill will be running with slightly reduced hours in the new year.

Starting on Jan. 2, 2024, the new hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. year-round with closures on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

The material recovery centre at 42 Valley Rd. has been running from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the winter and until 5:30 p.m. during the summer.

A list of what can be dropped off at the centre can be found on the city’s website.