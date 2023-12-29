Menu

Canada

Saskatoon reduces hours at material recovery centre and landfill

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted December 29, 2023 11:07 am
A report to the Saskatoon Environmental Advisory Committee noted mandatory composting had the greatest diversion potential for single-family households. View image in full screen
Saskatoon's landifll and material recovery centre will be running with reduced hours in the new year. Devin Sauer / Global News
Saskatoon’s material recovery centre and landfill will be running with slightly reduced hours in the new year.

Starting on Jan. 2, 2024, the new hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. year-round with closures on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

The material recovery centre at 42 Valley Rd. has been running from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the winter and until 5:30 p.m. during the summer.

A list of what can be dropped off at the centre can be found on the city’s website.

