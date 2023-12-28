Menu

4 dead in 2 separate crashes north of Kamloops

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 28, 2023 8:16 pm
Police lights are seen in this undated file photo. View image in full screen
Police lights are seen in this undated file photo. Global News
Two separate highway crashes claimed the lives of four people in B.C.’s Interior on Thursday morning.

Both incidents took place along Highway 5, one just north of Kamloops, where one person died, and the other just south of Barriere, where three people were killed.

The collision near Barriere happened around 10 kilometres south of town, near Oliver Creek Forest Service Road, and involved two vehicles, a Toyota Corolla and a Ford Sprinter van.

Close call caught on camera on Highway 5

Police say the driver of the southbound Toyota tried passing a semi-trailer truck, but collided with the oncoming Ford van just before 7 a.m.

“The driver and two passengers of the Toyota Corolla were found deceased,” said Barriere RCMP, “while the driver of the Ford Sprinter van was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

The road, also known as the Yellowhead Highway, was closed in both directions for several hours while police investigated. It has since been reopened to traffic.

Barriere is located around 45 minutes north of Kamloops.

Police release information about fatal crash on Highway 5 north of Kamloops

Also Thursday morning, DriveBC reported a southbound vehicle incident around 17 km north of Kamloops along Highway 5, near Puett Ranch Road and the community of Rayleigh.

Police in Kamloops told CJFC Today that the incident was a single-vehicle crash, with the vehicle hitting the ditch near train tracks.

They also said when emergency responders arrived, the driver and lone occupant was deceased at the scene.

Traffic was impacted, but the road has since been cleared.

