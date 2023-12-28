Menu

Crime

Traffic stop leads to arrests, drugs seized by Manitoba RCMP

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted December 28, 2023 6:57 pm
Norway House RCMP arrested four people in a Manitoba community and seized several items, including 1 kg of crack cocaine. View image in full screen
Norway House RCMP arrested four people in a Manitoba community and seized several items, including 1 kg of crack cocaine. Courtesy Norway House RCMP
Four people are facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop in a Manitoba community.

Officers with the Norway House RCMP conducted a traffic stop on Osborne Street in Kinosao Sipi, on Dec. 23 at approximately 11:15 p.m. During the stop, police said they located drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

A 49-year-old man, a 37-year-old and 31-year-old woman, and a 16-year-old male teenager were arrested. A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of over 1 kg of crack cocaine, according to police, along with Canadian currency, drag paraphernalia, and a baseball bat.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police stated that the drugs seized have an approximate street value of over $100,000.

The suspects were charged with the possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and with possession for the purpose of trafficking. They were released on an undertaking.

