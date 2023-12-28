Menu

National

Highway 97: Blasting closure near Summerland on Saturday

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 28, 2023 6:37 pm
File photo. Traffic moves past the rockslide along Highway 97 near Summerland, B.C. View image in full screen
File photo. Traffic moves past the rockslide along Highway 97 near Summerland, B.C. Ministry of Transportation
Another planned closure is scheduled for Highway 97 near Summerland.

The closure between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park, for ongoing rockslide blasting, will take place on Saturday, Dec. 30, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

AIM Roads, the highway contractor, says the highway will be closed in both directions during that timespan.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Transportation announced that the closures will continue into 2024, but noted no blasting will take place on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

