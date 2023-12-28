Highway 97: Blasting closure near Summerland on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Another planned closure is scheduled for Highway 97 near Summerland.

The closure between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park, for ongoing rockslide blasting, will take place on Saturday, Dec. 30, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

AIM Roads, the highway contractor, says the highway will be closed in both directions during that timespan.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Transportation announced that the closures will continue into 2024, but noted no blasting will take place on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.