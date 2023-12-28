Menu

Video link
Headline link
Sports

Stampeders sign defensive back Rodney Randle Jr.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 28, 2023 4:12 pm
The Calgary Stampeders have signed defensive back Rodney Randle Jr. after his stint with the NFL’s New England Patriots.

The five-foot-10, 170-pound native of Beaumont, Texas, recorded a dozen tackles in three pre-season games with the Patriots in 2023.

Randle also has 23 games of CFL experience with the Montreal Alouettes and Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The 26-year-old accumulated 58 defensive tackles, 11 special-teams tackles four interceptions and seven knockdowns over the 2021 and 2022 CFL seasons.

Randle also attended the Los Angeles Chargers training camp in 2019 and signed with the XFL’s Tampa Bay Vipers in 2020.

Stampeder receiver Reggie Begelton is a former teammate of Randle’s at Lamar University, where Randle started 34 games over four seasons.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

