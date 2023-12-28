Menu

Canada

Metrolinx unveils changes to UP Express, regional trains and buses

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 28, 2023 2:48 pm
Commuters wait for updates on train availabilities at Toronto's Union Station on Tuesday October 3, 2023. View image in full screen
Commuters wait for updates on train availabilities at Toronto's Union Station on Tuesday October 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The dawn of 2024 will mean faster and more regular travel times for some transit users in and around the Greater Toronto Area, provincial transit officials say.

Looking ahead to the new year, provincial transit agency Metrolinx said it would be increasing service on its airport UP Express line and making changes to its GO bus and train networks.

From Jan. 7, the UP Express running from Union Station to Toronto Pearson International Airport, will operate late-night services until 1 a.m.

“Increased late-night service means customers will have more travel flexibility, seven days a week,” Metrolinx said.

Several GO Train routes serving communities around Toronto are also set for a slight boost.

Metrolinx said the end of construction at some stops on its Milton Line will mean trains can reach travel speeds faster, knocking 10 minutes off travel times at some stops.

Other GO Train changes include “minor” timetable adjustments in January for the Barrie and Stouffville lines, with longer trains added to the Kitchener Line “to meet increasing demand.”

Some bus routes will also be adjusted. Metrolinx suggests riders check online timetables before their first trip in the new year.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

