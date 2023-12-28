Menu

Traffic

2 Didsbury teens dead after rollover crash northwest of Crossfield

By Ryan White Global News
Posted December 28, 2023 12:46 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. RCMP in Alberta are investigating a fire that destroyed a church. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. RCMP in Alberta are investigating a fire that destroyed a church. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
A 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl are dead following a Wednesday afternoon rollover crash on a rural road in southern Alberta.

According to RCMP, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Township Road 292 and Range Road 14, approximately four kilometres west of the QEII highway, in Mountain View County shortly after 5 p.m.

RCMP officials say both teens, residents of the town of Didsbury, were pronounced dead at the crash site.

The identities of the deceased have not been released.

RCMP members continue to investigate the single-vehicle fatal crash.

