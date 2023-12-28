2 Didsbury teens dead after rollover crash northwest of Crossfield

See more sharing options

A 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl are dead following a Wednesday afternoon rollover crash on a rural road in southern Alberta.

According to RCMP, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Township Road 292 and Range Road 14, approximately four kilometres west of the QEII highway, in Mountain View County shortly after 5 p.m.

RCMP officials say both teens, residents of the town of Didsbury, were pronounced dead at the crash site.

The identities of the deceased have not been released.

RCMP members continue to investigate the single-vehicle fatal crash.