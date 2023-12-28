Menu

Crime

Ontario thieves not so smooth after getting caught with $1K worth of butter: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted December 28, 2023 10:42 am
OPP remind people to drive safe and sober over holiday season
Some thieves apparently have sticky fingers for butter.

The Guelph Police Service say they were called to a south-end grocery store on Christmas Eve. Investigators say around 4 p.m., two men were seen taking a case of butter out of a store to an awaiting vehicle.

They say officers found the vehicle outside another grocery store.

Two men inside the vehicle were arrested, and a third person was taken into custody as he exited the store.

A search turned up 144 sticks of butter and 17 containers of ghee butter worth over $1,000, police say.

Three men from Brampton, Ont., aged 40, 29, and 25 are facing charges of theft. Investigators say one of them is also charged with obstructing police after providing a false name.

All three have been released with future court dates.

 

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

