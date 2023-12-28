Ontario thieves not so smooth after getting caught with $1K worth of butter: police

Some thieves apparently have sticky fingers for butter.
The Guelph Police Service say they were called to a south-end grocery store on Christmas Eve. Investigators say around 4 p.m., two men were seen taking a case of butter out of a store to an awaiting vehicle.
They say officers found the vehicle outside another grocery store.
Two men inside the vehicle were arrested, and a third person was taken into custody as he exited the store.
A search turned up 144 sticks of butter and 17 containers of ghee butter worth over $1,000, police say.
Three men from Brampton, Ont., aged 40, 29, and 25 are facing charges of theft. Investigators say one of them is also charged with obstructing police after providing a false name.
All three have been released with future court dates.
Comments