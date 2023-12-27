Ski resorts hoping Mother Nature brings cool temperatures amid green winter

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been a wet Wednesday, continuing the trend of the green winter that’s been taking over the holiday season in the GTA.

Weather expert Anthony Farnell said these conditions are more mid-November temperatures, with the 23rd of December being the last time we saw temperatures below zero.

“It is a rather unusual pattern. We haven’t seen the sun in what seems like days, it’s been very overcast, foggy conditions, we’re socked in,” said Farnell. “Now we have this system that is going to linger until Friday, bringing continued chances of more rain.”

Farnell said the average low is currently 8 C, which is unusual for winter in the GTA.

It’s led to a meltdown for ski hills around the GTA, who are finding it tough to make snow without cool temperatures.

“It’s almost 5 degrees above seasonal across Southern Ontario, and the fact that we are getting rain instead of snow isn’t ideal for anyone who is trying to get outside for winter sports,” said Farnell.

Lakeridge Ski Resort in Uxbridge, Ont., was closed Wednesday, but it’s a week that typically sees an influx of skiers and snowboarders off for winter break.

“Today is lots of times is one of the busiest days of the season,” said director of operations, John Tustian. “So that’s a bit of a hit when we are closed.”

The resort was open on Christmas, and Tustian adds many have been eager to get outside and hit the slopes this season.

However, Tustian said he’s leaving it in Mother Nature’s hands, and hoping for a good season around the corner.

“Once we get to that minus one minus two temperatures, we can start making snow,” he said.

Farnell, however, said hope is on the way for those eager to hit the slopes. “The snow is melting at night, melting throughout the day, and they aren’t able to make any additional snow, until this pattern changes, which it starts to do in the new year,” said Farnell.