Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Ski resorts hoping Mother Nature brings cool temperatures amid green winter

Winter sports have been put on hold this holiday season as the GTA continues to see mild temperatures, rain, overcast and fog. The hope is that cooler temperatures are on the way.
By Lexy Benedict Global News
Posted December 27, 2023 9:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Ski resorts hoping Mother Nature gifts cooler temperatures after green Christmas'
Ski resorts hoping Mother Nature gifts cooler temperatures after green Christmas
WATCH: It's been a green winter with the GTA experiencing an unusual amount of fog, heavy rain and overcast weather during the Christmas holidays this year. While there are some in favour of the warmth, it has been difficult for ski resorts and those looking to partake in winter sports. But, as Lexy Benedict reports, hope is on the horizon.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It’s been a wet Wednesday, continuing the trend of the green winter that’s been taking over the holiday season in the GTA.

Weather expert Anthony Farnell said these conditions are more mid-November temperatures, with the 23rd of December being the last time we saw temperatures below zero.

“It is a rather unusual pattern. We haven’t seen the sun in what seems like days, it’s been very overcast, foggy conditions, we’re socked in,” said Farnell. “Now we have this system that is going to linger until Friday, bringing continued chances of more rain.”

Farnell said the average low is currently 8 C, which is unusual for winter in the GTA.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

It’s led to a meltdown for ski hills around the GTA, who are finding it tough to make snow without cool temperatures.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s almost 5 degrees above seasonal across Southern Ontario, and the fact that we are getting rain instead of snow isn’t ideal for anyone who is trying to get outside for winter sports,” said Farnell.

Lakeridge Ski Resort in Uxbridge, Ont., was closed Wednesday, but it’s a week that typically sees an influx of skiers and snowboarders off for winter break.

“Today is lots of times is one of the busiest days of the season,” said director of operations, John Tustian. “So that’s a bit of a hit when we are closed.”

Trending Now
More on Canada

The resort was open on Christmas, and Tustian adds many have been eager to get outside and hit the slopes this season.

However, Tustian said he’s leaving it in Mother Nature’s hands, and hoping for a good season around the corner.

“Once we get to that minus one minus two temperatures, we can start making snow,” he said.

Farnell, however, said hope is on the way for those eager to hit the slopes. “The snow is melting at night, melting throughout the day, and they aren’t able to make any additional snow, until this pattern changes, which it starts to do in the new year,” said Farnell.

 

Advertisement
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices