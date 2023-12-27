Menu

Crime

Charges laid after man fatally stabbed near downtown Edmonton convenience store

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted December 27, 2023 5:58 pm
Alberta government re-affirms commitment to 50 new police officers to Edmonton
WATCH: Alberta’s Minister of Public Services says the government is writing the Edmonton Police Service a cheque to cover the salaries, benefits and necessary equipment for 50 additional police officers in Edmonton to deter crime, especially downtown and on transit. Sarah Ryan reports – Dec 12, 2023
A 23-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after a 34-year-old man was stabbed to death outside a convenience store in downtown Edmonton.

Police responded to a weapons complaint near 107 Avenue and 104 Street just after 2 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 22. They found a man in medical distress and started first aid. EMS arrived and the man was pronounced dead.

An autopsy on the victim was completed Wednesday and it was determined that Harley Herman, 34, died from a stab wound. The manner of death was ruled homicide.

Edmonton police arrested and charged Tyler Gray, 23.

