Health

Manitoba health-care system struggles amid flu, COVID-19 surge

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted December 27, 2023 5:23 pm
Hospitals across the province have faced staffing issues for years, and a bad respiratory virus season is stretching already limited resources even further. View image in full screen
Hospitals across the province have faced staffing issues for years, and a bad respiratory virus season is stretching already limited resources even further.
Manitoba’s healthcare system is struggling amid a flu and COVID-19 surge.

Hospitals across the province have faced staffing issues for years, and a bad respiratory virus season is stretching already limited resources even further.

Click to play video: 'Children’s respiratory infections on the rise in Manitoba'
Children’s respiratory infections on the rise in Manitoba

Shared Health CEO Lanette Siragusa says they are constantly meeting with staff to find out where the highest needs are, but no matter how much they prepare, it’s hard to get through the winter months without issues.

“Every single winter we know we are going to get an uptake in flu cases and admissions,” Siragusa said.

Additionally, she says there has been an uptick in respiratory illnesses at the children’s hospital.

Siragusa says last week they put a call out for staff to volunteer and pick up shifts in the ICU to try and address the uptick in cases.

