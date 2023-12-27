Manitoba health-care system struggles amid flu, COVID-19 surge

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s healthcare system is struggling amid a flu and COVID-19 surge.

Hospitals across the province have faced staffing issues for years, and a bad respiratory virus season is stretching already limited resources even further.

0:54 Children’s respiratory infections on the rise in Manitoba

Shared Health CEO Lanette Siragusa says they are constantly meeting with staff to find out where the highest needs are, but no matter how much they prepare, it’s hard to get through the winter months without issues.

Story continues below advertisement

“Every single winter we know we are going to get an uptake in flu cases and admissions,” Siragusa said.

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

Additionally, she says there has been an uptick in respiratory illnesses at the children’s hospital.

Siragusa says last week they put a call out for staff to volunteer and pick up shifts in the ICU to try and address the uptick in cases.