Alleged racially-motivated assault caught on video in Surrey, B.C. on Christmas Day

A disturbing video was recorded by the victim of an apparent racially-motivated assault in Surrey, B.C.

Sepehr Ranjbar was walking down 104 Ave. around 11:15 a.m. on Christmas Day near the McDonald’s when he said he heard racist comments directed his way.

“I had my head down and all of a sudden I thought I heard someone say, ‘Go back to your country,’” he told Global News.

“I noticed a couple of guys about 10 metres down (the road). So I decided to take out my phone out and start recording.”

Ranjbar said the men started to use more racial slurs while walking towards him. Then one of the men aggressively approached him and punched Ranjbar in the face, he said.

“(At first) I wasn’t even sure if I had been hit or not, but later I realized he definitely punched me. I am sore on my left side of my face,” Ranjbar said.

Ranjbar then went into the McDonald’s parking lot for safety where he was approached by a witness.

He then called the Surrey RCMP to report the incident.

“I’ve lived in Canada for 20 years (and) I’ve never experienced anything like this,” Ranjbar said.

“We don’t have … to love each other and all that, you know, but I mean, we can pass by each other without punching each other in the face.”

Surrey RCMP said it is investigating the incident and is looking to identify the suspect in the video.

“It appears that it was unprovoked but it was an isolated incident,” Sgt. Tammy Lobb said.

“We did not have any other incidents of a similar nature that occurred. We understand that these incidents have an impact on feelings of safety and security in our community. I can tell you that investigators are taking this very seriously and that it is an active, ongoing investigation.”

Police describe the assault suspect as a man between the ages of 25 and 35 years old. He was wearing black pants, a black jacket with a red backpack and a red toque at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.