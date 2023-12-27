Manitoba RCMP investigating home invasion at a Thompson residence

Police officers with the RCMP branch in Thompson are looking for suspects after a home invasion at a residence in the Manitoba community.

Officers were called to the residence on Elm Street on Dec. 24, at approximately 1:05 a.m. There, they found signs of a struggle and blood across the property. No residents were located at first.

A 35-year-old man was located as he returned to the residence. Officials state the man was suffering from multiple stab wounds. He received first aid and was taken to the hospital by paramedics in critical condition, with serious injuries.

An investigation found that the male victim was at the residence with a female homeowner and six children, when a group of male suspects forced their way in. The male victim was stabbed and assaulted as he attempted to get the children to another room for safety. After the attack, he walked the children to a nearby residence and returned to the home where he met officers.

About four or five male suspects are wanted, say police. Officials are describing the suspects as possible youth males, dressed in all dark clothing and wearing masks. Police say they may have been driving a black pick-up truck and had specifically targeted the Elm Street home.

Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.