Melfort, Sask. fire crews dive into ice rescue training

Melfort Fire and Rescue in Melfort, Sask., underwent some training in December in the event someone needed rescue from ice.

Crews cut a hole in the ice and newer members of the fire rescue team were given the chance to try on the dry suits and get comfortable in the water.

Capt. Leonard Whitney said they undergo at least one or two ice rescue training simulations in a year.

“We are one of the departments that is fortunate enough to have the equipment to do ice water rescues so we try and make sure we’re as up to date and proficient as possible with it,” Whitney said.

He said there are four dry suits with the department and what they call a “banana boat.”

“It’s a blow-up rescue boat that we set up and we do actual rescues of people out of the water.”

He said they’ve been fortunate enough that they haven’t needed to use the ice rescue equipment yet, but noted there have been incidents in the surrounding area with people venturing out on thinner ice.

“Reminder to everyone, please be very cautious out on the ice in these mild temperatures and always test the thickness of the ice and ensure there is at least 6” of ice before going on the ice with a small group of people.,” read the Melfort Fire and Rescue Facebook post.