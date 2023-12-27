Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Belleville police looking for Christmas Day mail thieves

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 27, 2023 1:20 pm
Police released this photo of a male suspect wanted after a male and a female stole mail from an apartment block on Christmas Day.
Police released this photo of a male suspect wanted after a male and a female stole mail from an apartment block on Christmas Day. Belleville Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Belleville are looking for a pair of alleged Grinches after two people allegedly stole mail on Christmas Day.

Police were called to the apartment block on Cannifton Road around 2:20 p.m.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Investigators say a male and female entered the building’s front lobby and forced several mailboxes open, stealing tenants’ mail.

Investigators released a photo of a male suspect Wednesday.

They say the male was wearing sandals and had a large bandage. There was no description of the female suspect.

Trending Now

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Conner O’Hara at 613-966-0882 ext. 4244, chara@bellevilleps.ca or Crime Stoppers at 613-969-8477.

 

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices