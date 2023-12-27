Belleville police looking for Christmas Day mail thieves

Police in Belleville are looking for a pair of alleged Grinches after two people allegedly stole mail on Christmas Day.
Police were called to the apartment block on Cannifton Road around 2:20 p.m.
Investigators say a male and female entered the building’s front lobby and forced several mailboxes open, stealing tenants’ mail.
Investigators released a photo of a male suspect Wednesday.
They say the male was wearing sandals and had a large bandage. There was no description of the female suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Conner O’Hara at 613-966-0882 ext. 4244, chara@bellevilleps.ca or Crime Stoppers at 613-969-8477.
Comments