Fog patches expected to persist across Hamilton and Niagara Region

Environment Canada says fog patches are likely to persist for some locations across Hamilton and Niagara Region, Ont., on Wednesday.

Canada’s weather agency put out a morning fog advisory for much of Ontario suggesting the occurrence would significantly and suddenly reduce visibility to near zero in some regions.

However, most of the mist is expected to dissipate by the early afternoon.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop,” the agency urged in its advisory.

Meteorologists with Environment Canada alerted drivers on Christmas Eve of dense fog hovering across Ontario with the potential to cause near-zero visibility.

The advisories affected most parts of the province, from Windsor in the southwest to the Niagara and Kawartha Lakes areas.

Meteorologist Sham Willie says moisture trapped in the lower levels of the atmosphere has been causing cloudy conditions and low visibility.

The general forecast between Hamilton and Fort Erie is calling for fog and drizzle over the next two days, with clouds and periodic showers rolling in by Friday.

Wednesday and Thursday will see above-average high temperatures of 9 C and 7 C, respectively.

Things will cool off on the weekend when highs of -1 C are expected on Friday and Saturday.