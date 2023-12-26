Inflation, high cost of living impacting the way many spend on Boxing Day in Kelowna, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Boxing Day is known for being one of the busiest shopping days of the year in Canada, and while finding a parking spot at Kelowna’s Orchard Park Shopping Centre was no easy task on Tuesday, many said they’re feeling the pinch.

“Boxing Day is just not what it used to be,” said Tina Given. “Can’t afford to go shopping if you can’t afford groceries.”

With inflation holding steady at 3.1 per cent in November in Canada, others say they have to stick to a strict budget.

“I go grocery shopping for myself, I’m in the middle of trying to move out, and it’s just, everything is so expensive,” said Logan Cole. “There’s also a lot less people that are able to just go shopping, like it’s a luxury now.”

Some store owners say they’ve done everything they can to try and lure customers through their doors.

“Suppliers know that the public is tight on money, so they’ve actually come out with some incredible buys — I mean I don’t think I’ve seen TV pricing this cheap in 10 years,” said president of Andre’s Electronics, Andre Blanleil. “So far, it’s been busy in all the stores, but that’s driven by the great deals that the suppliers are offering.”

One downtown shoe store manager says despite offering 30 per cent off, many are still not sold on the savings.

“Well, we’ve had a little bit of activity this morning, not overly abundant, but I think people are more cautious about their dollars, I mean me personally I am,” said ABco Kelowna general manager, Shawn Jordan.

Forcing him to drop his prices so low on some items, that he’s hardly making a profit.

“It’s always nice when someone leaves with a product that their happy with, and it’s always nice to make a few bucks on a pair, but sometimes we actually sell a pair for close to what it costs us to bring it in,” said Jordan. “You get a happy customer and build some good word of mouth so that’s always nice too.”

While all of the shoppers Global News spoke to expressed being more hesitant to spend this year, a recent study from the Retail Council of Canada indicates that 32 per cent of Canadians intend on taking advantage of Boxing Day deals, nearly double last year’s number of 18 per cent.