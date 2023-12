See more sharing options

Saskatoon police are investigating a suspicious death after a woman was reported dead Tuesday morning.

She was found near Jonathon Avenue and Malouf Road around 10:45 a.m. Police didn’t share her name.

The death is currently under investigation by the major crimes and forensic identification sections.

Police said no further information is available at this time.