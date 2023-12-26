Menu

Economy

Manitoba to tax vaping products in Spring 2024 budget

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 26, 2023 3:22 pm
Vaping tax View image in full screen
Manitoba Prepares to Tax vaping starting next year. Martina Paraninfi/Getty Images
Manitoba Prepares to Tax vaping starting next year.

Manitoba’s newly elected premier, Wab Kinew, states that this is a way of discouraging the use of these
products, especially among young people.

The New Democratic Party (NDP) government is considering doubling the existing federal excise tax on
vaping in the budget that will be tabled in the spring in the Assembly with a view to implementing the levy by 1 July 2024.

Manitoba’s fiscal recovery: $1.6B deficit tackled with health, housing, and gas tax relief
On a full annual basis, the excise tax should be $11 million in the Manitoba government’s coffers. One Some of this money will be used to fund anti-vaping programs and anti-smoking.

The Government of Canada has implemented its tax levy last fall and some provinces followed suit.

Manitoba Lung Association Welcomes Manitoba Lung Association Kinew government’s plan and claims that higher prices discourage youth from using vaping products.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

