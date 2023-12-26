Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Boxing Day in Montreal hits different amidst inflation, strikes and high interest rates

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted December 26, 2023 6:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Boxing Day in Montreal hits different amidst inflation, strikes and high interest rates'
Boxing Day in Montreal hits different amidst inflation, strikes and high interest rates
This year's boxing day looked a little different than past years in Montreal. As Gloria Henriquez reports, a combination of online shopping, inflation and high interest rates are affecting consumer spending.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

After the holiday celebrations, Montrealers hit the sales racks, but boxing day this year is looking different than past years.

A combination of online shopping, inflation and high interest rates are affecting consumer spending.

A steady stream of shoppers pounded the Montreal pavement on the hunt for deals, but disappointment ensued.

“It’s not very good at the moment,” said shopper Frédérique Caron who is visiting from Quebec City.

Caron says discounts weren’t as deep as she expected.

At Best Buy downtown, the usual snarling line of customers waiting to go in store was small.

People looking for a bargain say prices are just not the same.

“Everything is so expensive due to inflation,” said Ali Sher.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Big deal? Canadians seek Boxing Day bargains'
Big deal? Canadians seek Boxing Day bargains

Meanwhile, less Boxing Day wrestling is happening in stores as customers make their purchases online.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

A recent survey conducted by Quebec’s retail council shows 56 per cent of Quebecers planned to head to brick and mortar stores to shop for holiday sales while 22 per cent will do their purchases online.

Trending Now

Another factor in Montreal: public sector strikes. Many Quebecers are on an unlimited strike due to salary and working condition negotiations and are not being paid.

“We don’t have as many sales as last year, that’s for sure,” said Damien Silès, head of Quebec’s retail council (CQCD).

Silès says people are prioritizing their shopping, so food is at the top of the list.

People are also sticking to a budget this year. It’s a wise decision, according to financial experts who advise not to get carried away by the red tags.

Story continues below advertisement

“At the end of the day, if you’re going to carry this on a credit card for a year, a year and a half, carrying a 20, 22 per cent rate, the 50 per cent now only feels like 20 per cent or 25 per cent,” said François Martel, Regional Vice-President of  Financial Planning at BMO.

Not all that glitters is gold.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices