The lights are back on for almost all N.B. customers after wind storm Monday

Christmas Day began for more than 500 customers in New Brunswick without power and by the night that number was down to just under 80 customers affected.

The outages are mainly in the southwest corner of the province and the Town of Rothesay.

Powerful winds battered New Brunswick and Nova Scotia early last week, and officials said more than 100,000 people woke up in New Brunswick last Tuesday morning without power.

The hums of chainsaws and trucks continue to join in the Christmas carols as our crews focus on restoring the last customers still without power. We have restored power to over 99% of customers to date, but even on a day like today, the work continues. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/rmSaAQQsbq — NB Power (@NB_Power) December 25, 2023

NB Power spokeswoman Dominique Couture has said crews were encountering outages that require often “complex repairs.”

She directed a question about estimated repair times to the website, which shows that while some customers could get power back by 11 p.m. Monday, there is no estimated time available for a few others.

A post by NB Power on X — the social media platform formerly known as Twitter — says the utility intended for all customers without power to be restored by the end of Christmas Day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 25, 2023.