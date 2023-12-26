Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

The lights are back on for almost all N.B. customers after wind storm Monday

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 26, 2023 12:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Maritime storm affecting Christmas travel for many'
Maritime storm affecting Christmas travel for many
As many people plan to spend their holidays alongside family and friends, a fierce storm in the Maritimes has disrupted travel plans for some as flights continue to experience delays or cancellations. The weather interference is leading to many not being able to make it home in time, or at all. Nathalie Sturgeon has the story.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Christmas Day began for more than 500 customers in New Brunswick without power and by the night that number was down to just under 80 customers affected.

The outages are mainly in the southwest corner of the province and the Town of Rothesay.

Powerful winds battered New Brunswick and Nova Scotia early last week, and officials said more than 100,000 people woke up in New Brunswick last Tuesday morning without power.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

NB Power spokeswoman Dominique Couture has said crews were encountering outages that require often “complex repairs.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

She directed a question about estimated repair times to the website, which shows that while some customers could get power back by 11 p.m. Monday,  there is no estimated time available for a few others.

A post by NB Power on X — the social media platform formerly known as Twitter — says the utility intended for all customers without power to be restored by the end of Christmas Day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 25, 2023.

More on Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices