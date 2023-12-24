2 charged after OPP discovers vehicle filled with stolen items, including deli meat

Send this page to someone via email

Two adults are facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police discovered a vehicle filled with stolen items, including deli meat and cases of pop, in Markham on Saturday evening.

According to police, Aurora OPP officers were flagged down at Highway 404 and Steeles for a store theft.

Officers subsequently charged a 48-year-old man from Unionville and a 37-year-old person from Scarborough with theft under $5000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police said a young offender was also involved.

Sat night #AuroraOPP was flagged down at #Hwy404 & Steeles in #Markham for a store theft. Officers charged a 48 yr old male from Unionville & 37 yr old from Scarborough with theft under $5000 & possession of property obtained by crime. A young offender was also involved.^nm pic.twitter.com/CNciiL3jki — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) December 24, 2023