Crime

2 charged after OPP discovers vehicle filled with stolen items, including deli meat

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted December 24, 2023 4:33 pm
Officers charged a 48-year-old man from Unionville and a 37-year-old person from Scarborough in connection with the theft of deli meats and soft drinks. View image in full screen
Officers charged a 48-year-old man from Unionville and a 37-year-old person from Scarborough in connection with the theft of deli meats and soft drinks. @OPP_HSD / X
Two adults are facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police discovered a vehicle filled with stolen items, including deli meat and cases of pop, in Markham on Saturday evening.

According to police, Aurora OPP officers were flagged down at Highway 404 and Steeles for a store theft.

Officers subsequently charged a 48-year-old man from Unionville and a 37-year-old person from Scarborough with theft under $5000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police said a young offender was also involved.

