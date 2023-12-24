Menu

Canada

4 injured in North York collision involving police cruiser: Toronto police

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted December 24, 2023 4:04 pm
Four people were taken to hospital after a Toronto police cruiser collided with another vehicle in North York Saturday evening. View image in full screen
Four people were taken to hospital after a Toronto police cruiser collided with another vehicle in North York Saturday evening. Steve Rafuse / Global News
Four people were injured, one seriously, Saturday evening after a vehicle and a police cruiser collided in North York.

The two-vehicle collision occurred just before 8 p.m. in the area of Bayview Avenue and Sheppard Avenue, police said.

Paramedics told Global News that a man was taken to a trauma centre with serious, but not life-threatening injuries. Three others were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Steve Rafuse, Global News View image in full screen
Steve Rafuse, Global News. Steve Rafuse / Global News

Photos taken by Global News at the scene show two vehicles with extensive damage.

Police have not disclosed what caused the collision between the two vehicles.

