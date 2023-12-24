4 injured in North York collision involving police cruiser: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

Four people were injured, one seriously, Saturday evening after a vehicle and a police cruiser collided in North York.

The two-vehicle collision occurred just before 8 p.m. in the area of Bayview Avenue and Sheppard Avenue, police said.

Paramedics told Global News that a man was taken to a trauma centre with serious, but not life-threatening injuries. Three others were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

View image in full screen Steve Rafuse, Global News. Steve Rafuse / Global News

Photos taken by Global News at the scene show two vehicles with extensive damage.

Police have not disclosed what caused the collision between the two vehicles.