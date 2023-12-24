Menu

Traffic

Christmas Eve crash claims 1 life, injures 3 in Brant County, Ont.: OPP

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted December 24, 2023 3:21 pm
OPP responded to the scene of the Brant County crash shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday. View image in full screen
OPP responded to the scene of the Brant County crash shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday. Matt Rourke / Associated Press
One person was killed and three others injured in Brant County, Ont., when a car left the road, flipped over and struck a hydro pole in the early hours of Christmas Eve.

Police responded to the scene on Paris Road shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday. One person was pronounced dead at the scene while three people in the car were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released the deceased’s identity.

Police are asking anyone on Paris Road between Dundas Street and Oak Park Road to review home surveillance or dashcam video and contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 with any helpful footage or other information.

